Catholic World News

Leading Russian Orthodox official says concept of Moscow as ‘third Rome’ is outdated

July 22, 2019

» Continue to this story on Interfax

CWN Editor's Note: Following the fall of Constantinople (sometimes called the “Second Rome”) to the Turks in 1453, some Russian writers began to refer to Moscow as the “Third Rome.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!