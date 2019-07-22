Catholic World News

Nicaraguan faithful defend their bishop from ambush

July 22, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Rolando José Álvarez Lagos of Matagalpa (map) faced the prospect of an ambush as he traveled to Terrabona, a town of 1,900 in central Nicaragua.

