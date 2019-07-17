Catholic World News

Russian Orthodox Church considers ban on blessing weapons of mass destruction

July 17, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The report comes as the United States and Russia discuss nuclear arms limits. Comparing nuclear weapons to guardian angels, Archpriest Vsevolod Chaplin, chairman of the Synodal Department for the Cooperation of Church and Society of the Moscow Patriarchate from 2009 to 2015, said, “Only nuclear weapons protect Russia from enslavement by the West.”

