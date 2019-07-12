Catholic World News

Warnings about WV bishop went unheeded as he doled out cash gifts to Catholic leaders

July 12, 2019

» Continue to this story on Washington Post

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop William Lori, apostolic administrator of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston, granted an interview following the publication of the Washington Post article (summarized here).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

