Church tribunal laicizes notorious French priest

July 05, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Bernard Preynat is “believed to have abused as many as 85 boys.” Cardinal Philippe Barbarin was convicted in March for failing to report Preynat’s abuse to the police.

