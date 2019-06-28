Catholic World News

Pope appoints new administrator for troubled Austrian diocese

June 28, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has appointed Bishop Werner Freistetter, the head of Austria’s military ordinariate, as apostolic administrator of the Diocese of Gurk. A June 28 announcement from the Vatican added that an apostolic visitation of the Gurk diocese “is still underway.” In December the previous administrator, Msgr. Engelbert Guggenberger, released a report of “massive public accusations” of financial misconduct by Bishop Alois Schwarz, who resigned last May.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!