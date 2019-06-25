Catholic World News
Ethiopian cardinal, in Hungary, thanks Orbán for aid
June 25, 2019
» Continue to this story on Hungary Today
CWN Editor's Note: In 2016, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s government established an office to assist persecuted Christians.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!