In Pakistan, discrimination turns violent for a Catholic teenager

June 21, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “My textbook says that Jesus Christ is not the son of God, and that Christians are idolaters,” said Haroon Irfan, 14, who was recently stabbed by a group of Muslim boys.

