Church must use social media to bring ‘nones’ back, Bishop Barron says

June 14, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Half the kids that we baptized and confirmed in the last 30 years are now ex-Catholics or unaffiliated,” Auxiliary Bishop Robert Barron of Los Angeles said at the June 2019 USCCB general assembly. “One out of six millennials in the US is now a former Catholic.”

