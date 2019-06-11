Catholic World News

Legal dispute ends: Archbishop Sheen’s remains will be transferred to Peoria

June 11, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: New York State’s highest court has rejected a final appeal from the Archdiocese of New York to keep Venerable Fulton Sheen’s remains interred in St. Patrick’s Cathedral. Sheen (1895-1979), ordained for the Diocese of Peoria, became auxiliary bishop of New York (1951-1966) and bishop of Rochester (1966-1969). Pope St. Paul VI granted Sheen the title of archbishop in 1969 upon his retirement.

