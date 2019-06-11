Catholic World News

Pope, prelates recall late Cardinal Sgreccia’s defense of human life

June 11, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “I remember with a grateful spirit his great service to the Church, especially his precious and diligent work in defense of the fundamental value of human life,” Pope Francis said following the death of Cardinal Elio Sgreccia. “We have lost a pillar of international bioethics and a great master,” added Gabriella Gambino, undersecretary of the Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life.

