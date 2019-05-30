Catholic World News

Archbishop of Bucharest hopes Pope’s visit will unify Catholics and Orthodox

May 30, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Most Romanian Christians are members of the Romanian Orthodox Church (Romanian-language link). There are six Latin-rite dioceses, six Eastern-rite Romanian Catholic eparchies, and one Armenian Catholic ordinariate for the nation’s Catholics.

