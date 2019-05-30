Catholic World News

‘May the breath of the Holy Spirit take hold of us,’ Canadian bishops say in Pentecost message to movements

May 30, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Pentecost this year has a special emphasis with Pope Francis inviting all of us to live October 2019 as an Extraordinary Missionary Month,” the Standing Committee for Relations with Movements and Associations of the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops wrote in a message for Pentecost. “Throughout it we are invited to pray for a truly missionary conversion of the whole Church.”

