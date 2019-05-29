Catholic World News

All the faithful should be in a ‘permanent state of mission,’ Vatican cardinal says

May 29, 2019

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Fernando Filoni, prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, addressed the national directors of the Pontifical Mission Societies about the upcoming extraordinary missionary month (October 2019), which marks the 100th anniversary of Pope Benedict XV’s apostolic letter Maxime Illud.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!