Vatican newspaper article: Catholics are pained by Orthodox church divisions

May 28, 2019

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian edition, p. 6)

CWN Editor's Note: Enzo Bianchi, founder of the Italian ecumenical Bose Monastic Community, wrote that Catholics are pained by the rupture in ecclesial communion between the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople and the Moscow Patriarchate over the Orthodox Church of Ukraine. Bose advised Catholics to pray, express their suffering, and avoid interfering.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

