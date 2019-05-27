Catholic World News

Pope laments eugenics mentality, says prenatal diagnosis no excuse for abortion

May 27, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: On May 25, Pope Francis received participants in “Yes to Life! Caring for the precious gift of life in its frailness,” a conference organized by the Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life.

