‘Everyone has the right to beautiful culture, especially the poorest,’ Pope tells staff of Church museums

May 27, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: On May 24, Pope Francis received directors and employees of the Association of Italian Ecclesiastical Museums (Italian-language link).

