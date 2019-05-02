Catholic World News

Anti-Semitic attacks spike, killing most Jews in decades

May 02, 2019

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: This AP report summarizes the findings of a 148-page study published by Tel Aviv University’s Kantor Center for the Study of Contemporary European Jewry.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!