Catholic World News

Pope gives chocolate egg to the poor

April 26, 2019

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian edition)

CWN Editor's Note: On April 23, the feast of St. George (and his name day), Pope Francis gave a 20-kilogram (44-pound chocolate egg) to the poor who were dining at a Caritas soup kitchen in Rome. Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, the papal almoner, brought the gift.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!