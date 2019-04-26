Catholic World News

Seminary rector to lead US bishops’ ecumenical, interreligious dialogue efforts

April 26, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Ordained to the priesthood in 2002, Father Walter Kedjierski is a priest of the Diocese of Rockville Centre and rector/president of the Seminary of the Immaculate Conception.

