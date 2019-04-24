Catholic World News

Federal court: Catholic charity must place foster children with same-sex couples

April 24, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: A federal appeals court has ruled that Catholic Social Services of Philadelphia must agree to place foster children with same-sex couples. City funding for the Catholic agency was cut in accordance with a new non-discrimination rule in Philadelphia. The ruling endangers the future of the agency, at a time when hundreds of foster children are waiting for placement.

