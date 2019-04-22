Catholic World News

British priest arrested in arms fair protest

April 22, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Father Martin Newell’s superior in the Passionist Order said, “We offer our support to Martin in his act of conscience and witness. As Catholics, Christians and Passionists, we are called to solidarity with all those who are suffering, all victims of violence and injustice. His willingness to suffer by going to prison for his commitment is a sign of hope and inspiration for us.”

