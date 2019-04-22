Catholic World News

Gesture of kissing South Sudan leaders’ feet shows Church is field hospital, Vatican newspaper editor writes

April 22, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Andrea Monda, editor-in-chief of the Vatican newspaper since December, wrote that the Pope’s action was also a summons to act as fathers of the strife-torn nation.

