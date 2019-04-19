Catholic World News

Pope washes inmates’ feet at Holy Thursday Evening Mass

April 19, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis celebrate the Mass of the Lord’s Supper (video) at the prison in Velletri, a town on the outskirts of Rome. “This is Jesus’ rule and the rule of the Gospel: the rule of service, not of dominating, of harming, of humiliating others,” the Pope preached in his extemporaneous homily. “Service!”

