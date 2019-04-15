Catholic World News

Pope visits Alzheimer’s patients

April 15, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis visited Villaggio Emanuele (Italian-language link) as part of the “Mercy Friday” initiative begun during the Extraordinary Jubilee of Mercy (2015-16).

