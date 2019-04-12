Catholic World News

In Nicaragua, ‘many priests have been forced to flee’

April 12, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “We cannot remain unmoved when people burst in during Mass because [the Ortega regime’s soldiers] are killing them,” a priest told Aid to the Church in Need. “Because the army and police aren’t throwing sweets at them. They are shooting to kill, aiming at people’s heads, their backs and their chests.”

