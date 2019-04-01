Catholic World News

Reflect God the Father’s compassion, Pope preaches to Morocco’s Catholics

April 01, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: As his two-day apostolic journey to Morocco drew to a close, Pope Francis celebrated Mass in a soccer stadium (video) and preached on the parable of the prodigal son, the Gospel reading of the day.

