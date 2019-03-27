Catholic World News

Nicaraguan bishops call for prayer, sincere dialogue between Ortega regime and its opponents

March 27, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Following the recitation of the Angelus in St. Peter’s Square on March 24, Pope Francis appealed for peace in the Central American nation.

