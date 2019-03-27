Catholic World News

Global interfaith pilgrimage makes stop in Rome, prays for peace with Pope

March 27, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “The Earth Caravan is a global interfaith pilgrimage whose mission is to share peace, happiness and healing in the world through words, art, music, shiatsu therapy and inter­religious prayers,” according to its website.

