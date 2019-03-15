Catholic World News

Trump official praises role of Nicaraguan bishops in country’s crisis

March 15, 2019

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: “I can’t speak highly enough for the role of the Catholic bishops in Nicaragua and the Vatican, the nuncio, as well,” said Ambassador Todd Robinson, the State Department’s senior adviser for Central America.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!