Catholic World News

German bishops announce ‘binding synodal process’ on celibacy, sexual morality

March 15, 2019

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Participants in the process will also examine “the necessary reduction of [clerical] power,” Cardinal Reinhard Marx of Munich said.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!