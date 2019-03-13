Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper’s editor interviews Microsoft president

March 13, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “As technology evolves so quickly, those of us who create AI, the cloud and other innovations may know more than most about how these technologies work,” said Brad Smith. “But that doesn’t necessarily mean that we know how best to address the role they should play in society.”

