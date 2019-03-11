Catholic World News

Spokane’s bishop weighs in on gay priests, sex abuse, and abortion

March 11, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Thomas Daly succeeded Cardinal Blase Cupich as bishop of Spokane (Washington) in 2015. Bishop Daly described Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò as “a man of integrity ... To the ones [Viganò] spoke about, look at the way, they never address what he said. They just try to destroy him personally. I find that very troubling.”

