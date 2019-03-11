Catholic World News

Pope, Curia begin annual Lenten retreat

March 11, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Abbot Bernardo Francesco Maria Gianni of San Miniato al Monte in Florence (Italian-language link) is preaching on the theme of “The City of Ardent Desires: For Paschal Looks and Gestures in the Life of the World.”

