Catholic World News

Peoria diocese wins latest court skirmish over Archbishop Fulton Sheen’s remains

March 06, 2019

» Continue to this story on Peoria Journal-Star

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Peoria and the Archdiocese of New York have been engaged in a lengthy legal dispute over the remains of Venerable Fulton J. Sheen (1895-1979), the Peoria priest who became auxiliary bishop of New York (1951-1966) and bishop of Rochester (1966-1969). Pope St. Paul VI granted him the title of archbishop upon Sheen’s 1969 retirement.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!