Catholic World News

Cardinal Turkson emphasizes urgency of meeting UN’s sustainable development goals

March 06, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development called for “an ecological and comprehensive conversion that can transform the world. And we need to do this urgently.” He made his remarks at a press conference (video) devoted to an upcoming Vatican conference on “Religions and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): Listening to the cry of the earth and of the poor.” (The United Nations adopted 17 sustainable development goals in 2015.)

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!