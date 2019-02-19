Catholic World News

African Christians are converting Chinese workers in Africa

February 19, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “African migrants are also moving to China in larger numbers, many of them practitioners of very evangelistic forms of Pentecostal Christianity who are willing to flout the rules placed on religious activity in China,” according to the report.

