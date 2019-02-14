Catholic World News

Pope discusses ethics of artificial intelligence with Microsoft chief

February 14, 2019

» Continue to this story on Reuters

CWN Editor's Note: Microsoft President Brad Smith tweeted, “We live at a time when we must stay true to timeless values as we advance new technology. I spent the afternoon at the Vatican discussing the teachings of the church, AI ethics, and why we must always put humanity first.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!