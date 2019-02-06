Catholic World News

Optional memorial of Pope St. Paul VI to be celebrated on May 29

February 06, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican Press Office has published a recent decree of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments. The decree states: “Having considered this Pope’s holiness of life, witnessed to by his works and words, and having taken account of the great influence of his apostolic ministry for the Church throughout the whole world, Pope Francis, assenting to the petitions and desires of the People of God, has decreed that the celebration of Pope Saint Paul VI should be inserted into the Roman Calendar on 29 May with the rank of optional memorial.”

