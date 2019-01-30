Catholic World News

Pope, at general audience, recalls apostolic journey to Panama

January 30, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope made his remarks on January 30, two days after he returned from his apostolic journey to Panama for the 2019 World Youth Day.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!