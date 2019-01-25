Catholic World News

Pope tells Central America’s bishops: Think with the Church and live Christ’s self-emptying

January 25, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Following his January 24 address to Panamanian authories and members of the diplomatic corps, Pope Francis traveled to the Church of San Francisco de Asis, where he spoke to the bishops of Central America (video). A key theme of the papal address, in which he praised St. Oscar Romero as a model, was kenosis (definition).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!