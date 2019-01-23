Catholic World News

Over 12,000 US pilgrims, 34 bishops travel to Panama for World Youth Day

January 23, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: 150,000 young people have registered for the 2019 World Youth Day (January 22-27), and 500,000 people are expected to attend the papal Mass.

