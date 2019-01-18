Catholic World News

Vatican archbishop writes book on life after death

January 18, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: A lengthy review in L’Osservatore Romano’s Italian edition (p. 4) expressed hope that Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia’s new book would help reawaken the desire for heaven in the Catholic imagination. Archbishop Paglia, 73, is president of the Pontifical Academy for Life and grand chancellor of the John Paul II Pontifical Theological Institute for Marriage and Family Sciences.

