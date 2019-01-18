Catholic World News

Gunman kills estranged wife, wounds daughter at Houston parish

January 18, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston and the parish priest issued statements following the shooting at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church.

