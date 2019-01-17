Catholic World News

Pontiff thanks Italian police who patrol Vatican

January 17, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Meeting on January 17 with members of the Italian police unit that patrols St. Peter’s Square, Pope Francis said that Christians should “live our relationships with a fraternal and merciful attitude, especially with people who suffer from sickness, abandonment, and marginalization.” The Inspectorate of Public Security coordinates with the Vatican’s own security officials to guard the Pope and the public approaches to Vatican territory.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!