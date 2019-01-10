Catholic World News

Cardinal Tobin criticizes President Trump’s speech on immigration

January 10, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “I listened with deep disappointment to the dehumanizing words used to describe our immigrant sisters and brothers,” Cardinal Joseph Tobin of Newark said following President Donald Trump’s January 8 address on immigration, without referring to the president by name. “These men, women and children are neither numbers, nor criminal statistics, but flesh and blood people with their own stories and histories.”

