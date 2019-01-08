Catholic World News

Pakistani archbishop proclaims ‘year of dialogue’

January 08, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “At a time when we see people losing peace and harmony, dialogue is useful and urgent to improve human relations,” the vicar general of the Archdiocese of Lahore explained. “We Christians are called to be an active part in dialogue, to promote peace and harmony in Pakistan.” The nation, whose official religion is Islam, is the world’s sixth most populous (208 million). Over 96% of Pakistanis are Muslim.

