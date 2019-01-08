Catholic World News

Pope sends video message as Coptic Orthodox Church dedicates new cathedral near Cairo

January 08, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi was present at the dedication of the new Cathedral of the Nativity, the largest cathedral in the Middle East (BBC coverage with photographs). Sheikh Ahmed al Tayyib, the head of Al Azhar University, was also in attendance.

