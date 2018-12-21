Catholic World News

Canadian bishops issue Christmas message

December 21, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “A mere glance at our world is enough to note how deep is the darkness covering it,” said Bishop Lionel Gendron, president of the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops. “Thus the pressing need—for the world’s well-being—to live the mystery of Christmas and discover the Newborn in Bethlehem, the One who is the light of the world.”

