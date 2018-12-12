Catholic World News

Chinese priest: Vatican urged cooperation with Patriotic Association

December 12, 2018

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: A Chinese priest of the “underground” Church reports that he was instructed by Vatican officials to concelebrate Mass with a bishop of the “official” Church—who had been ordained in defiance of the Vatican, and thus incurred the penalty of excommunication. The priest has faced a backlash from lay faithful, who resented the move toward cooperation with the government-backed Patriotic Association.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!